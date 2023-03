Banks to remain closed for 12 days in March 2023; Check full bank holiday list here

Bank Holidays March 2023: Banks will remain closed for twelve days in March 2023 including weekends, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday list. These holidays include second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays. The central bank has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Some of these bank holidays are state-specific. The banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. In February banks stayed closed for 10 days, including Saturdays and Sundays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2015, announced that both private and PSU banks in India would remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. While on other Saturdays banks will stay operational full-day. Meanwhile, banks across the country remain closed on Sundays.

Bank Holidays March 2023

March 3 – Chapchar Kut – Aizawl

March 7 – Holi/Holi (Second Day)/Holika Dahan/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra/Attukal Pongala – Belapur, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad – Telangana, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Ranchi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

March 8 – Holi/Holi 2nd Day – Dhuleti/Yaosang 2nd Day – Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla.

March 9 – Holi – Patna

March 22 – Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Bihar Divas/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/Telugu New Year’s Day/1st Navratra – Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad – Telangana, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna and Srinagar.

March 30 – Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dashain) – Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad – Telangana, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi and Shimla.

Weekend Bank Holidays March 2023

March 5 – Sunday

March 11 – Second Saturday

March 12 – Sunday

March 19 – Sunday

March 25 – Fourth Saturday

March 26 – Sunday

Bank Holiday List 2023

4 April: Mahavir Jayanti

7 April: Good Friday

14 April: Dr Ambedkar Jayanti

22 April 22: Id-ul-Fitr

1 May: May Day/ Labour Day

5 May: Buddha Purnima

29 June: Bakrid/ Eid al Adha

29 July: Muharram

15 August: Independence Day

16 August: Parsi New Year

31 August 31: Raksha Bandhan

7 September: Janmashtami

19 September: Ganesh Chaturthi

28 September: Eid e Milad

2 October: Gandhi Jayanti

21 October: Maha Saptami

22 October: Maha Ashtami

23 October: Maha Navami

24 October: Vijaya Dashami

12 November: Diwali

13 November: Deepavali Holiday

15 November: Bhai Dooj

27 November: Guru Nanak Jayanti

25 December: Christmas Day