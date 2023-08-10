Banks step up investment in digital infra

Large and mid-size banks are spending more for enhancing digital capabilities as the current user interface of mobile applications and websites need a revamp with a better human touch, said senior bankers and experts.

State Bank of India chairman Dinesh Khara in a post-earnings press conference said the lender was investing heavily into analytics to acquire customers on the asset side. “Last year, around the March quarter, we had underwritten about Rs 20,000-odd crore (of loans through digital channels). This year, we have already underwritten about Rs 29,000 crore, so that is the kind of growth we are seeing.”

Federal Bank ED Shalini Warrier said banks “absolutely” need to upgrade their user interface and that her bank has already started several initiatives that emphasise humanising banking using advanced technology. “Banks need to use AI more efficiently and ensure that the staff understand the nuances of customer behaviour and respond to it accordingly. We do need to upgrade digital capabilities, customer experience and convenience,” she said, adding that Federal Bank is keen on increasing IT expenditure as a percentage of overall operating expenditure from 5.6% at present to about 8% in the next two-three years.

Also Read Banks face stepped-up scrutiny from Fed over crypto activities



Bank of Baroda MD and CEO Debadatta Chand said the lender is automating all banking processes and will provide any additional funding towards the requirement. Elaborating more on the investments into the digital side, executive director Joydeep Dutta Roy said the lender will be making significant investments both in automation and for improving the digital infrastructure.

There will be at least a 50% increase in digital expenditure as the lender is running a very expansive project on digital architecture and a large project on entire cloud migration. During April-June, its overall operating expenses stood at Rs 6,495 crore, up 18% year-on-year.

Also Read HDFC Bank hikes MCLR by up to 15 bps



A recent global survey by Accenture found that the relationship between Indian customers and their banks is increasingly becoming transactional and impersonal. According to the survey, 36% of respondents rated their banks highly in terms of the range of products and services offered while 35% gave a high rating to their banks on the competency of tailored financial advices. Around 88% of bank customers recently acquired a financial services product from a provider other than their main bank.

Sonali Kulkarni, lead of financial services at Accenture in India, said while banks’ digital investments are being made in the right direction, a lot more needs to be done. Banks should have a functionality of a “click to call” feature wherein users can directly call a customer agent from their banking apps in times of need or distress. The challenge today, Kulkarni says, is that in most of the banking apps, there is a bot which is very basic and functions on a rudimentary level.