Banks spend $1 trillion on digital, but few reap the rewards

While global banks have been pouring money into information technology - to the tune of $1 trillion over three years - only a handful appear to be fully committed to a digital transformation and are therefore reaping the benefits, according to an Accenture Plc study. Just 19 of the 161 largest retail and commercial banks that the consulting firm examined have been focusing enough on digital strategies to \u201cmake the shift to a different sort of bank,\u201d Accenture said in the report, released Thursday. And those that did were rewarded for their efforts, the firm said. All the banks studied, based in 21 countries, started at roughly similar rates of return on equity in 2011, but by 2017 the banks that Accenture identified as \u201cdigital focused\u201d had ROE that rose 0.9 percentage points. The 81 least digitally focused banks, meanwhile, saw their ROE slip 1.1 percentage points - and Accenture researchers said the gap is likely to continue to widen through 2021. ROE at a middle group of 61 \u201cdigital active\u201d banks was little changed. \u201cYou could see in those three groups the performance deferential,\u201d Alan McIntyre, an Accenture senior managing director and co-author of the report, said in an interview. \u201cYou see a gap, and where the gap is coming from, and it\u2019s coming from digital.\u201d Cost-Cutting The $1 trillion estimate by Accenture is for retail and commercial banks globally, and includes all internal and external hardware, software, service and information-technology staff costs. The most digitally focused banks became more profitable through cost-cutting, Accenture researchers said, and Wall Street has rewarded them with higher valuations. While the study didn\u2019t include names of the banks studied, McIntyre said that the 19 most digitally focused banks include JPMorgan Chase & Co. New York-based JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank, has been a top spender among financial firms in the technology arms race. In February, it said it planned to boost its tech budget by $600 million to $11.4 billion this year. \u201cEveryone is trying to do something - there\u2019s not any bank in the world that\u2019s ignoring digital,\u201d McIntyre said. \u201cEveryone\u2019s trying to become more digital, but it takes organization, evangelism, commitment and structure.\u201d