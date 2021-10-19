  • MORE MARKET STATS

Banks shut on Id-E-Milad in these states, closed for up to 5 days this week

October 19, 2021 11:16 AM

Bank holidays: Banks in India will remain closed for up to five days this week, and seven days in the remaining month of October 2021.

bank holidays in October 2021Even as banks will remain shut on specific days, customers can avail net banking and other online services

Bank holidays: Banks in India will remain closed for up to five days this week, and seven days in the remaining month of October 2021. This will also include second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. It may be noted that apart from weekly holidays, all the public and private sector banks across India will not be closed for all seven days for all states as these are state-specific holidays for different occasions. Even as banks will remain shut on specific days, customers can avail net banking and other online services, as mobile and internet banking will also remain operational.

Festive Holidays in October 2021

19 October 2021 – Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday)/Barawafat
20 October 2021 – Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad
22 October 2021 – Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi
26 October 2021 – Accession Day

On 19 October, banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram will remain shut for Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif. Banks in Agartala, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Shimla, will be closed on 20 October for Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday. On 22 and 26 October, banks in Jammu and Srinagar will remain closed for Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi, and Accession Day, respectively.

Weekend Bank Holidays in October 2021

17 October 2021 – Sunday
23 October 2021 – 4th Saturday
24 October 2021 – Sunday
31 October 2021 – Sunday

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has categorised holidays under three categories — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The list of holidays given below has been notified by RBI.

