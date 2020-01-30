Banks should take steps to improve cyber security to prevent losses: Expert

RBI had issued the ‘comprehensive cyber security framework for primary urban cooperative banks on December 31, 2019, prescribing norms which were classified into four levels based on their digital depth and interconnectedness to the payment systems landscape.

Banks should take steps to improve cyber security to prevent big losses, said Gulshan Rai, former national cyber security coordinator, on Wednesday. While digital transformation has led to wealth creation and enormous benefits, there is an increasing potential for disruption through security issues as well, Rai said at a conference on ‘Changing Threat Landscape: Cyber Security threat impact on Co-op banks’ organised by the Maharashtra State Cooperative Banks Association and Sequretek, a cyber security firm. He cited various examples, including the cyber attack at Pune-based Cosmos Bank where Rs 94 crore was siphoned off by hackers in August 2018.

“We need to take steps to build security at the designing or architecture-level,” he said. A flat software architecture allows hackers to inflict maximum damage. “The software architecture should be created in such a manner that a hacker who enters into a system is not able to get access to all the resources. It is not necessary that a hacker wants to damage your system, he may want to sit in your system and launch an attack elsewhere,” he added.

RBI had issued the ‘comprehensive cyber security framework for primary urban cooperative banks on December 31, 2019, prescribing norms which were classified into four levels based on their digital depth and interconnectedness to the payment systems landscape.

Pankit Desai, co-founder & CEO, Sequretek, said the norms provided a much-needed hygiene improvement. “For a very long time, people felt that you have to be a much larger organisation for you to be impacted by cyber attacks. Most of these organisations were legacy-driven from a technology perspective. But they are no less of a target, and this could impact public confidence in the financial ecosystem,” he said. There have been a number of high-level security breaches at Cosmos Bank, Kolhapur Bank and City Union Bank, he added.