Banks push digital offerings, insurance amid corona scare

At the same time, some banks are witnessing lower volumes on digital payments owing to reduced consumer activity.

By Hariprasad Radhakrishnan

As people are socially distancing themselves amid the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, banks have been promoting their digital offerings through various measures such as widening their digital services to waiving off charges on digital transactions, and even providing insurance cover to customers. At the same time, some banks are witnessing lower volumes on digital payments owing to reduced consumer activity.

Earlier this week, Bank of Baroda (BoB) announced zero charges on digital transactions for three months, while ICICI Bank launched ‘ICICIStack’, which provides nearly 500 digital services on a single platform to cover most banking requirements. These services, which are in the categories of accounts, payments, loans, investment stacks, among others, are end-to-end digitised and require little or no manual intervention.

Sameer Shetty, head – digital banking, Axis Bank, said that the bank is also planning to launch a new set of digital products across liabilities, loans and fee products in the coming months. With the spread of the pandemic, the bank has been seeing an increase in insurance inquiries. “In light of the current events, we have launched customised insurance solutions for our customers over the last week. Some of these solutions cover the needs of customers in the wake of the coronavirus issue,” Shetty added.

Meanwhile, DBS India has partnered with Bharti AXA and rolled out a complimentary insurance for its Treasures customers in India. This covers all medical conditions, including Covid-19, and up to 10 days of hospitalisation, with a cover of Rs 5,000 per day for a period of 30 days. The bank has also rolled out its emergency global medical assist programme for Non-resident Indians (NRIs) to take care of their friends and family in India, by providing 24×7 access to medical support, including guarantee of payments for hassle-free hospitalization and arrangement of emergency medical evacuation for NRIs with dependents in the country.

Even as banks push customers to transact digitally, the traffic on payments solutions may take a hit. “With a slowdown in overall consumer activity, there is some decline in payment categories such as shopping, entertainment, travel and dining,” said Deepak Sharma, chief digital officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Shetty said that there has been a marginal dip in the Point of Sale (PoS) transactions at Axis Bank, while registrations and transactions on the digital channels have increased marginally. Volumes on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) channel are growing at roughly the same rate as earlier. “We are preparing for higher volumes on digital towards the end of the month and early next month, which is when traffic is highest,” he said.