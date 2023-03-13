scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Banks in India stand out amid SVB crisis with large reliance on local deposits, says Macquarie

Financial companies in India outperformed regional peers Monday as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. echoed Macquarie’s outlook.

Written by Bloomberg
banks, Indian banks, local deposit, Silicon Valley Bank, SVB crisis, lenders, investment, Financial companies, loan growth, margin compression, Jefferies, household savings
Indian banks’ large reliance on local deposits cushions them as global peers are facing potential contagion from the woes emanating from Silicon Valley Bank. Image: Bloomberg

Indian banks’ large reliance on local deposits cushions them as global peers are facing potential contagion from the woes emanating from Silicon Valley Bank, according to Macquarie Group Ltd. Amid all the “gloom and doom” in global banks, Indian lenders are distinguished with “hardly any exposure directly or indirectly to SVB,” Macquarie analyst Suresh Ganapathy wrote in emailed comments on Monday. The sector has “a domestic deposit funded system with investments in Indian government securities,” he wrote.

Financial companies in India outperformed regional peers Monday as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. echoed Macquarie’s outlook. The nation’s banking sector gauge rose as much as 0.6% before erasing gains, while the MSCI AC Asia Pacific Financials Index dropped as much as 1.3% to add to Friday’s 2.2% slump. In a Friday note, Ganapathy retained his bullish outlook for Indian lenders, expecting a “goldilocks scenario” for the next two years due to strong asset quality. 

Also Read

“Despite concerns of a slowdown in loan growth and margin compression, the earnings upgrade cycle continues for the banking sector,” the analyst wrote, raising the sector’s earnings growth estimates by 3%-9% for the years through March 2025.

Also Read

Jefferies also said SVB Financial Group poses “low potential risk” to India, as a subsidiary was sold in 2015 and a rebranded version of that company has “good credit rating and stable liquidity.”  Analyst Prakhar Sharma echoed his view on Monday, saying the nation’s banks are “well-placed” as more than 60% of deposits are household savings.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 13-03-2023 at 12:08 IST

Stock Market