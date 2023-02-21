Banks’ financial performance improved post-merger: RBI paper

Financial performance of banks has improved on account of mergers, according to a paper released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). That also holds true for the recent bank mergers in 2019 and 2020, although there is limited post-merger data.

The relatively lower managerial and organisational competencies in acquired banks did not affect the efficiency of the merged entity. Also, benefits to acquirers on account of increased scale of productive capacity were statistically significant, the paper said. It was written by members of the RBI’s department of economic and policy research.

“A deep dive into factors that may have led to efficiency gains identifies post-merger geographical diversification and improvement in the share of interest income as the significant factors,” the paper said.

The researchers compiled data on bank mergers since 1997 and analysed the impact of mergers on the short-term and medium-term performance of the merged entity.

From 1997 to 2022, there were 40 bank amalgamations, of which 12 were between private sector banks (PVBs) and public sector banks (PSBs), 16 among PSBs and the remaining 12 between PVBs and foreign banks. The consolidation of State Bank of India with its associates from 2008 to 2017 and the mega merger of 10 banks into four in April 2020 account for the majority of PSB mergers.