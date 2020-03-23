Banks cut operations to fight coronavirus; check new timings of SBI, HDFC, ICICI Bank

Services such as passbook updates and over the counter cheque collections have been trimmed.

With the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, several banks have revised their banking times and have suspended non-essential services. Services such as passbook updates and over the counter cheque collections have been trimmed as banks including SBI, HDFC, ICICI Bank promote staying at home. Some have taken even more stringent measures and have cut back on their working time. Private players such as IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank will now remain open for just four hours of the day. Meanwhile, banks will continue to provide four essential services including cash deposits and withdrawals, clearing of cheques, and government transactions.

On March 20, multiple banks instructed their employees to stay at home in case they exhibit symptoms. They had also said that operations will be reduced to half. Since banking is an essential service, banks cant remain shut. Here are the changes in functioning of some of the individual banks:

HDFC Bank

The private lender has suspended passbook updates and foreign currency purchase services. While cheques collection over the counter is shut now, users can deposit cheques in the designated boxes. Further, HDFC Bank has also changed its work timings from 10 AM to 2 PM till 31 March 2020.

State Bank of India

While India’s largest bank has not altered its working hours, the bank has barred account opening, passbook printing, cash withdrawals, note exchange services. Customers can also leave their request for services in the boxes outside their respective branch.

Canara Bank

Canara Bank has also made no amendments in the timings so far but, it has reduced non-essential operations such as passbook printing and note exchange. Other services will continue to operate. The bank has also advised its staff to not have more than 15% of its total strength working at a time in the office, according to a media report.

ICICI Bank

The bank had reduced working time from 10 AM to 2 PM till 31 March 2020. It hasn’t suspended services so far.

Punjab National Bank

There is no change in the working hours or services provided by the bank.