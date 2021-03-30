Banks closed for up to 10 days in various states in April 2021; check complete list of holidays

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), most states will observe holidays on Good Friday, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti and Ram Navami. Image: Reuters

Banks in India will remain closed for over 10 days in April 2021, including weekends and festivals. In the first four days of April, banks will remain shut for three days due to the closing of accounts on April 1, Good Friday on April 2, and Sunday on April 4. Apart from these 10 holidays, there are five more state-specific and region-specific holidays. It may be noted that only gazetted holidays are observed by banks all over the country. While planning bank-related work, people are advised to check the holiday date in their respective states. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), most states will observe holidays on Good Friday, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti and Ram Navami. The list of holidays given below has been notified by RBI under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

List of holidays in April 2021

01 April 2021- To enable banks to close their yearly accounts

02 April 2021- Good Friday

04 April 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)

10 April 2021- Second Saturday

11 April 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)

14 April 2021- Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Tamil New Year’s Day/Vishu/Biju Festival/Cheiraoba/Bohag Bihu

18 April 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)

21 April 2021- Shree Ram Navmi (Chaite Dashain)/Garia Puja

24 April 2021- Fourth Saturday

25 April 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain operational on April 1, 2021, in Aizawl and Shillong. Also, banks across Agartala, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Shimla, and Srinagar will not observe holiday on April 2, 2021. On April 14, 2021, banks in states such as Aizawl, Bhopal, Chandigarh, New Delhi, Raipur, Shillong and Shimla will remain functional. Similarly, on Ram Navmi, banks in Aizawl, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Imphal, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, New Delhi, Panaji, Raipur, Shilong, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram will remain open.

Other state-specific holidays in April 2021

05 April 2021- Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday (Hyderabad)

06 April 2021- General Elections to Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly 2021 (Chennai)

13 April 2021- Gudhi Padwa/Telugu New Year’s Day/Ugadi Festival/Sajibu Nongmapanba/1st Navratra/Baisakhi

15 April 2021- Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day/Bohag Bihu/Sarhul

16 April 2021- Bohag Bihu (Guwahati)

Only Hyderabad will observe a bank holiday on April 5, 2021, on account of the birthday of Babu Jagjivan Ram. While on April 6, 2021, only Chennai will observe a bank holiday due to the assembly poll election in Tamil Nadu. Similarly, banks in Guwahati will remain shut for Bohag Bihu. Only banks in states such as Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Srinagar, will observe a holiday on April 13, 2021. Similarly, on April 15, banks in only five states — Agartala, Guwahati, Kolkata, Ranchi and Shimla will remain closed.

Even as banks will remain shut on the above mentioned days, customers can avail online services. Moreover, mobile and internet banking will remain operational.