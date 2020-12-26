Banks closed for 14 days in January 2021; check full list of national, regional holidays next month

As for the year 2021, banks across India will remain shut for more than 40 days.

In January 2021, banks in India will remain closed for 14 days, including four Sundays along with second and fourth Saturdays, and one national holiday. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), these holidays may differ from state to state and be different in various banks. Customers are advised to plan their bank-related work accordingly, in order to avoid any last-minute trouble. While banks will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional. As for the year 2021, banks across India will remain shut for more than 40 days. It may be noted that the dates given below were informed by RBI under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

National Holidays

01 January 2021- New Year’s Day

03 January 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)

09 January 2021- Second Saturday

10 January 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)

17 January 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)

23 January 2021- Fourth Saturday

24 January 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)

26 January 2021- Republic Day

31 January 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)

Regional Holidays

02 January 2021- New Year’s celebration

14 January 2021- Makar Sankranti/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti

15 January 2021- Thiruvalluvar Day/Magh Bihu and Tusu Puja

16 January 2021- Uzhavar Thirunal

23 January 2021- Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

25 January 2021- Imoinu Iratpa

26 January 2021- Gaan-Ngai

Only Aizawl will observe a bank holiday on January 2 and 16, 2021. The holiday on 14th January 2021 will be observed in banks across Ahmedabad, Chennai, Gangtok and Hyderabad. Banks in Chennai and Guwahati will remain shut on January 15, 2021, for Thiruvalluvar Day or Magh Bihu and Tusu Puja. Only Agartala will observe a bank holiday on January 23, 2021, on account of the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. While on January 25, 2021, only Imphal will observe a bank holiday due to Imoinu Iratpa. Further, for the first quarter of the year 2021 (January-March), banks will be closed for 19 holidays, other than Sundays and 2nd and 4th Saturdays.