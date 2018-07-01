​​​
  4. Banks Board Bureau recommends MDs from SBI for appointment as CEOs in other PSBs

Banks Board Bureau recommends MDs from SBI for appointment as CEOs in other PSBs

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) on Saturday recommended managing directors from State Bank of India (SBI) for appointment as managing directors and CEOs in other public sector banks (PSBs).

By: | Mumbai | Published: July 1, 2018 8:25 AM
state banks, India, funding sources, lenders, recapitalisation, bankruptcy, bankruptcy laws, Punjab National Bank It has also recommend the name of SBI chief financial officer (CFO) Anshula Kant as an MD in SBI. (Reuters)

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) on Saturday recommended managing directors from State Bank of India (SBI) for appointment as managing directors and CEOs in other public sector banks (PSBs).

It has also recommend the name of SBI chief financial officer (CFO) Anshula Kant as an MD in SBI.

The recommended names include, Gopal Murli Bhagat, P V Bharathi, M K Bhattacharya, Padmaja Chunduru, Atul Kumar Goel, S Harisankar, Mrutyunjay Mahapatra, Pallav Mohapatra, C V Nageswar, Ashok Kumar Pradhan, J Packirisamy, A S Rajeev, CH S S Mallikarjuna Rao and Karnam Sekar.

“These recommendations are based on interactions held by the Banks Board Bureau and are subject to various clearances. The Government of India will make the final decision on appointments,” the bureau added.
ENDS

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top