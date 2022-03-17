Banks Board Bureau recommends Alok Choudhary for SBI MD post

K Satyanarayana Raju, Nitesh Ranjan and Debadatta Chand, executive directors at Canara Bank, Union Bank and Bank of Baroda, respectively, have been named on the reserve list for the same roles.

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) on Wednesday recommended State Bank of India (SBI) deputy managing director Alok Kumar Choudhary for the position of managing director at the bank. The bureau has also proposed names of candidates for the position of chief executive at three other public sector banks (PSBs).

“After interfacing with 21 candidates on March 5-6; March 11-12 & March 15-16, 2022, the Bureau recommends Shri Alok Kumar Choudhary for the position of MD in SBI and Shri Vinay M. Tonse as candidate on reserve list,” BBB said in a tweet. Tonse is MD & CEO of SBI Mutual Fund.

The BBB recommended Canara Bank executive director A Manimekhalai for the post of MD & CEO at Union Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) executive director Ajay Kumar Srivastava for the top job at his own bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB) executive director Swaroop Kumar Saha for the role of MD & CEO at Punjab & Sind Bank.

Union Bank is currently headed by Rajkiran Rai G, IOB by Partha Pratim Sengupta and Punjab & Sind Bank by S Krishnan. Rai’s term is set to end in May 2022 and Sengupta’s in December 2022.