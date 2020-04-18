Banking system provides services seamlessly during COVID-19 crisis

Further, he said that the payment infrastructure is running seamlessly, and there was no downtime of internet or mobile banking.

By Hariprasad Radhakrishnan

Delivery of banking services, be it through digital channels or payment infrastructure, has been seamless with no downtime of internet or mobile banking. To ensure smooth cash movement amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, RBI has supplied Rs 1.2 lakh crore from March 1 to April 14 to currency chests across the country to meet the increased demand for currency.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said that banks have been required to put in place business continuity plans to operate from their disaster recovery sites and identify alternate locations for critical operations so that there is no disruption in customer services. Further, he said that the payment infrastructure is running seamlessly, and there was no downtime of internet or mobile banking.

On an average, ATM operations stood at over 91% of their full capacity. “Banks have risen to the occasion by refilling ATMs regularly, despite logistical challenges,” the governor said. The average availability of Business Correspondents (BCs) is over 80%, he added.

Earlier, the Business Correspondent Federation of India (BCFI) had said that while the BCs were offering services of cash withdrawal, very few are depositing money in the wake of the current lockdown. The deposits in the banking system grew at the slowest pace of 7.93% year-on-year during the fortnight ended March 27, after private lenders took a hit following the Yes Bank crisis.

Even as banks urge people to use more digital payments, negligible digital payment infrastructure makes this impossible, leaving the rural population in the lurch,” the industry body had said.