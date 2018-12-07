Banking services on WhatsApp? These two banks will address debit card, credit card and account queries on the app

By: | Published: December 7, 2018 9:02 PM

Facebook-owned WhatsApp messaging platform has recently launched a 'WhatsApp for Business' service, which uses software interaction in response to user initiation to send notifications like text messages, boarding passes, receipts, tickets, account statements, among others to users.

Facebook, Whatsapp, Kotak Mahindra, Saraswat Bank, banking services, banking services on Whatsapp, industry newsThese banks have started providing various banking services on messaging platform WhatsApp. (Reuters)

Kotak Mahindra Bank and Saraswat Co-operative Bank Friday said they have started providing various banking services on messaging platform WhatsApp. Kotak Mahindra Bank in a communication to its customers said that their queries related to bank account, debit and credit cards will be addressed through WhatsApp. Saraswat Co-operative Bank also said it has become the first bank in the co-operative sector in the country to go live on WhatsApp channel for notifications and Bot services.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp messaging platform has recently launched a ‘WhatsApp for Business’ service, which uses software interaction in response to user initiation to send notifications like text messages, boarding passes, receipts, tickets, account statements, among others to users. “In this rapidly evolving era, it has become essential to have direct communication with customers. Smart messaging apps assist in reaching out to them on real time basis. The bank continues to elevate its digital capabilities to offer customers new and exciting products through digital platforms,” Saraswat Bank said in a release.

Through the ‘Banking on WhatsApp’ service, Saraswat Bank customers can receive notifications instead of text messages with end-to-end encryption. Customers can also initiate chat as well as check balance, mini statements. Other functionalities like mobile banking registration, product details, requests/enquiries, forms/Apps download, will be released in a phased manner, it said.

