Banking services may get disrupted as employees unions call for 2-day strike; all you need to know

Bank strike: Banking services are expected to get disrupted for two-days – January 8-9 – across the country as a section of state-run employees have opted to strike in support of the nation-wide strike call announced by major trade unions against the Narendra Modi-led government. The 10 trade unions, which have called for the nation-wide strike against ‘anti-people’ policies by the government, are INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, AICCTU, UTUC, TUCC, LPF and SEWA.

In a filing to the BSE, IDBI said that the Bank Employees Federation of India and the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) have informed Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) of the two-day nationwide strike on January 8-9, 2019. In a separate filing, Allahabad Bank said that the demands and issues are of industry level and strike call is also given at industry level.

“Therefore, if the strike takes place, the functioning of branches of the bank may be affected. The bank is taking all the necessary steps in terms of the existing guidelines for the smooth functioning of bank’s branches/offices on the day of strike(s), in the event the strike materialises,” Allahabad Bank said.

“in the event of AlBEA and BEFI proceeding on strike on January 8-9, 2019, the functioning of bank’s branches/offices in some of the zones may be affected,” said Bank of Baroda.

Last month as well, more than 1 million employees of various banks including private banks across the country, had observed a 1-day strike to protest against the proposed amalgamation of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda.