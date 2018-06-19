Banking crisis: Relief for ‘genuine’ borrowers! PSU banks come out in their support

Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that the PSBs have decided to support genuine borrowers.

Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that the public sector banks (PSBs) have decided to support genuine borrowers. After the meeting with PSBs, Piyush Goyal told reporters that all 21 PSBs have decided to extend their support to companies with a borrowing between Rs 200 and Rs 2,000 crore. The details of who will be considered ‘genuine’ borrowers and what kind of support will be given to them were not shared.

“The banks will have creditors agreement amongst themselves to overcome the problems of consortium lending. The State Bank of India has suggested to set up a committee to determine the specific needs of banks,” Piyush Goyal said.

Details awaited…