Bank strike 2018 LIVE updates: 2-day country-wide protest begins; ATM services may be hit

Bank strike 2018 LIVE updates: Employees of public sector banks have called two-day nationwide strike starting from Wednesday morning. Banking service, ATM transactions may be hit due to this strike called to protest the two percent wage hike. In India, there are as many as 21 public sector banks that control 75 per cent of the total business in the country. Bank employees’ strike kicked off 6 AM this morning. The strike has been called by The United Forum of Banking Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions has called for a nationwide bank strike against wage hike proposed by the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).
Highlights
1 million bank employees participating
"On 30 and 31st May, 10 lakh bank employees all over India will be on strike over the issue of wage revision," Vice-President of National Organisation of Bank Workers, Ashwani Rana said. The UFBU has demanded early wage review settlement, sufficient increase in salary and improvement in other service conditions and wage revision settlement for all officers up to scale VII.
