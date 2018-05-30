Bank strike 2018 LIVE updates: 2-day country-wide protest begins; ATM services may be hit

The strike has been called by The United Forum of Banking Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions has called for a nationwide bank strike against wage hike proposed by the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA). (Representative image)

Bank strike 2018 LIVE updates: Employees of public sector banks have called two-day nationwide strike starting from Wednesday morning. Banking service, ATM transactions may be hit due to this strike called to protest the two percent wage hike. In India, there are as many as 21 public sector banks that control 75 per cent of the total business in the country. Bank employees’ strike kicked off 6 AM this morning. The strike has been called by The United Forum of Banking Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions has called for a nationwide bank strike against wage hike proposed by the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).