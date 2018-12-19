Bank see rising stress in retail books with LAP, mortgage loans, credit cards spoiling the party: Cibil data

By: | Updated: December 19, 2018 8:17 PM

Even as lenders chase opportunities in the retail sector more aggressively, data reveal that delinquency rates have increased in the loans against property (LAP) segment, as well as mortgage loans and credit cards.

retail loans, NPA, mortgage loans, retail sector , loans against property, LAP borrowersLoans against property, which are used many smaller entrepreneurs, saw a more pronounced 0.73 percent rise in the assets where repayments have not been done for over 90 days, taking the serious delinquency ratio to 3.03 percent. (Reuters)

Even as lenders chase opportunities in the retail sector more aggressively, data reveal that delinquency rates have increased in the loans against property (LAP) segment, as well as mortgage loans and credit cards. The overall retail outstanding balances have grown 21 percent in the September quarter, compared to the year-ago period, fuelled majorly by those between 30-49, according to Cibil data released Wednesday. Delinquencies in home loans, one of the biggest contributors of the ongoing retail lending boom, however is marginal with only a 0.22 percent spike to 1.73 percent.

Loans against property, which are used many smaller entrepreneurs, saw a more pronounced 0.73 percent rise in the assets where repayments have not been done for over 90 days, taking the serious delinquency ratio to 3.03 percent. “The number of loans against property has risen at a rapid rate. Lenders must now determine if the rapid demand for these loans, which are an excellent revenue generator, outweighs the recent delinquency increases,” Cibil Transunion vice-president, research, Yogendra Singh said.

Also read| Sad race to bottom has begun! Ex-NITI Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya criticises Rahul Gandhi for loan waivers

Lenders must judiciously monitor their risk management processes, he added. It can be noted that the RBI board has advised a look into restructuring loans of up to Rs 25 crore for smaller businesses at its November 19 meeting. However, deputy governor Viral Acharya pitched for public credit registry, saying such tools are more preferred over forbearances. Credit card delinquencies grew 0.28 percent to 1.78 percent during the same period, show the data. In what can raise concerns, the data show that there has been a rapid increase in the number of unsecured accounts being opened, with credit card numbers growing 32 percent and personal accounts being up by 15 percent.

Among the segments with higher stress, LAP borrowers held average balances of Rs 34.93 lakh, credit card average was Rs 46,000 and home loan average was Rs 17.03 lakh. Barring LAP, the other two saw an increase in average tickets. “It’s immensely important that borrowers understand the importance of continuing to pay on time. This is especially important for younger consumers, who are generally less experienced in managing debt and are still building their credit habits,” Singh said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Bank see rising stress in retail books with LAP, mortgage loans, credit cards spoiling the party: Cibil data
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition