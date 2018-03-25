​​ ​
  4. Bank privatisation as trump card for winning 2019 elections? Arvind Panagariya has this idea for ‘serious’ contenders

Former NITI Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya has made a strong case for privatisation of public sector banks with the exception of SBI, saying that political parties serious of forming government in 2019 should include the proposal in their manifesto.

By: | New Delhi | Published: March 25, 2018 3:18 PM
Bank privatisation, lok sabha elections, 2019 elections, 2019 polls, Arvind Panagariya, privatisation of public banks, PSB privatisation, Arvind Panagariya, niti aayog Asked to comment on recent trade tensions, with US President Donald Trump targeting India, Panagariya said that he would not hesitate to liberalise India’s trade further rather than risk the United States closing its markets to Indian goods. (PTI)

Former NITI Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya has made a strong case for privatisation of public sector banks with the exception of SBI, saying that political parties serious of forming government in 2019 should include the proposal in their manifesto. Panagariya, who is currently a professor of economics at Columbia University, further said that predominance of scandals and NPAs in PSBs is only one albeit important reason for privatisation of PSBs. “I firmly believe that privatisation of all PSBs except perhaps the State Bank of India should be on the election manifestos of all parties who wish to present themselves as serious candidates to form the government in 2019,” he said in an interview to PTI. Panagariya was replying to a query related to the recent banking frauds, including nearly Rs 13,000 crore at Punjab National Bank (PNB).

The eminent economist further argued that efficiency and productivity too demand that the government relinquish its control of the large number of banks whose market valuation has dwindled despite the fact that they hold the bulk of the deposits. Panagariya noted that it is disingenuous to argue, as many advocates of PSBs do, that achieving social goals of lending requires two-dozen banks in the public sector. “The fact of the matter is that private sector banks have often performed better than public sector banks in delivering on their priority-sector-lending obligations,” he pointed out.

Asked to comment on recent trade tensions, with US President Donald Trump targeting India, Panagariya said that he would not hesitate to liberalise India’s trade further rather than risk the United States closing its markets to Indian goods. On Nobel laureate Paul Krugman’s recent comment that India story could end with mass unemployment, the former NITI Aayog vice chairman admitted that Professor Krugman is surely right to point to the importance of manufacturing in the economic transformation of a developing country. “I think manufacturing growth is essential for creating productive and well-paid jobs rather than escape mass unemployment,” he said, adding that the economy is surely creating jobs. “The problem we face is that it is creating very few jobs that fully exploit the potential of our workers,” Panagariya insisted.

Talking about overall economy, he said that India remains stable in macroeconomic terms. “The GDP growth rate has been on the rising trend during the latest two quarters for which we have data—it rose from 5.7 per cent during the first quarter of 2017-18 to 6.5 per cent in the second quarter and 7.2 per cent in the third quarter. I expect the upward trend to continue,” Panagariya asserted.

On protest by farmers across the India, the economist said he always favoured cash transfers to rural BPL households in times of crop failures via Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. “In the medium run, the government strategy of raising farmer incomes through marketing reforms and increased farm productivity are right on target,” Panagariya said.

  1. durgesh jadhav
    Mar 26, 2018 at 8:15 am
    Does any political party or a bureuacrat guarantee no NPAs or fraud in private banks. They are scared that scam at this amounts is going to invite cbi and others investigative agencies world over to scrutinise books and account of these fraud ridden psb and tainted politicians and bureaucrat will be out and exposed. Let all bankers bot just psb swear to not fall prey to political or bureacratic influence when carrying out their banking busines and have a helpine handy to report on any such hint or order from manipulators. Let clean our indian banking sysyem by way of getting rid of govt who dont want to own responsibility of collective progress by ing off resources owned by people of this country like airlines railways post container terminals and cargo gas production and distribution and offcourse banks.
    Reply
    1. Rina Nov
      Mar 26, 2018 at 1:18 am
      him
      Reply
      1. Rina Nov
        Mar 26, 2018 at 1:17 am
        him!!
        Reply
        1. Rina Nov
          Mar 26, 2018 at 1:15 am
          HIM!!! THE ARE LAKHS AND LAKHS OF BANKERS IN INDIA ALTOGETHER WITH THEIR FAMILIES CAN DECIDE THE FATE OF AN ELECTION. A PERSON WHO NOT WILLING TO STAY IN INDIA GIVES HIS OPINION ABOUT THE SITUATION IN INDIA. BEFORE PSB ARE PRIVATIZED WE WILL PRIVATIZE YOUR FIRST.
          Reply
          1. Robert Magotra
            Mar 26, 2018 at 12:04 am
            He has got mad in old age
            Reply
            1. Robert Magotra
              Mar 26, 2018 at 12:03 am
              This mad looser old man who himself is so greedy that after retirement he himself got settled in us and teaching us to close banks..shut uh rasxal
              Reply
              1. Prabir Das
                Mar 25, 2018 at 11:25 pm
                where from these catastrophic ideas comes in their mind. modi government should not follow the footsteps of mistakes committed by vajpayee government earlier. it will be a disaster for them.
                Reply
                1. Abhishek M R
                  Mar 25, 2018 at 10:31 pm
                  Panagariya is showing the kind of he is. First they release all the govt schemes and ask PSBs to do it. That to without any collateral.why don't you ask the same to private banks. You guys use banks as much you want for votes and say such nasty things.shame on you. If they want us to build toilets, do insurance, do aadhar enrollment , then what those respective departments are doing? Pay us what you are paying to them. Then we'll see. Have some sense you shameless fellow.
                  Reply
                  1. Krishna Prasad
                    Mar 25, 2018 at 10:28 pm
                    Political intervention is the root cause for the present scenorio of PSBs.I never expect this type of propaganda by well educated. Sitting abroad and giving this type of advices is higy unacceptable. What for civil services and these ministers. If privitisation is the solution for every failure, privatise all ministries first. They are utter failure since independence.privatise civil services,judiciary which are most corrupt. First put some qualification to contest in politics. Rise your voice against the political inefficiency first. Recommend tough measures to eliminate nepotism and favouritism. First punish the defaulters if u can. Publish their names. Bring them to justice. If u do all these things banking flourishes again.. no need of bloody privatisation.. stop this type of useless propaganda.
                    Reply
                    1. Rahul Dwivedi
                      Mar 25, 2018 at 9:19 pm
                      PSBs is infected with seveal desceas like NPA and mis-management so that is the only injection of privatization which is quoted by my favourite economist Ms Arvind pangariya'.
                      Reply
                      1. Pritam Dutta
                        Mar 25, 2018 at 11:53 pm
                        Of course fool's do support fool's..as if private players are so honest and does so much for financial inclusion..this arvind has no NITI ..talks RUBBISH..and instead of asking the defaulters to be arrested has taken the easy way out..and fool's like you only support him without using your useless brain..
                        Reply
                        1. Rahul Dwivedi
                          Mar 26, 2018 at 9:25 am
                          Ya I know privatization of bank is not going to happen right now but I believe that ones a time will definitely come to privatization of PSBs.but you should to think what is Happening right now in banking sector and employees (c i par utaru hai). Bank employee are looting to farmers and MUDRA loan holder through loan ntage of KCC by 5 to 25 .
                      2. Ajay Raju
                        Mar 25, 2018 at 9:11 pm
                        he should get his brain examined. All huge NPA in public sector banks are due to frauds by pvt sector. So now what, hand over public sector banks to fraudsters like nirav modi, mallya, jain, choksi. Wah this guy needs electric shock in mental hospital rather than any free publicity.
                        Reply
                        1. Bashyam Santhanam
                          Mar 25, 2018 at 9:10 pm
                          What is the connection between bank privatization and winning the 2019 elections. The highly educated and the distinguished professor instead of giving solutions for revival of banks suggest privatization of the banks. The private sector banks are worst performers and also helping hawala transactions. If the government will not perform well and help mitigate the suffering of the poor, the present government could not win next elections inspite Mr.modiji's charisma
                          Reply
                          1. Ganapathy Balasubramaniam
                            Mar 25, 2018 at 9:07 pm
                            Indira gandhis futile excercise to appease leftist
                            Reply
                            1. संजीव भोकरीकर
                              Mar 25, 2018 at 7:55 pm
                              That measure will be worse than the cure itself. Deciding the fair price of PSU Banks will be tough. Huge NPAs has drench out Banks's profitability and funds to let out for a fresh qualty advances. There is every possibility that Banks if sold, will be acquired by allies of existing wilful decaulters. Tgen rhese deaukters only will repay loans on reciprical basis., ie I will repay my NPA dues to my bank, acquired by your allies, only if on pro rata basis, you too repay your dues in NPA to Banks acquured by my allies. Recovery will boost banks balance sheets. In fact tge si ister planners are only opposing action under NCLT, in Supreme Court, on some pretext or other. Its dusheartening to note, our intellectuals are in forefront in advocating such measures. Hooe govt will not succumb to tgese sinister tactics
                              Reply
                              1. Pareejat Saurabh
                                Mar 25, 2018 at 7:32 pm
                                Its easy for such persons giving lectures and staying abroad.why don't they get involved and stay in India and get the problem fixed rather than giving news bytes to remain in limelight.the niti aayog has being limelight for putting all progression under bureaucratic control and then giving this quote doesn't help .Rather than stemming the rot its easy to give such knew jerk reaction.the synergy of merger of SBI with associates is still questionable.similar on line of air India Nd Indian airlines. The fault of our system is that people who are not involved and with the system are the regulators and policy framers and stay on cloud 9 and frame a policy without knowing the ground reality.unles this is goes nothing can be done of the system
                                Reply
                                1. Satender Kumar Arora
                                  Mar 25, 2018 at 4:49 pm
                                  It is strange that Former Niti Aayog Vice Chairman instead of advising steps to be taken to curb frauds and curtail/minimize NPAs in Public Sector Banks is advocating privatization of PSBs. The private banks look good so long as they have compe ion and fear of PSBs, otherwise these Private Banks themselves will show their true colors and will act similar to private borrowers as also private lenders. PSBs must co-exist with wide range of checks and inspections/ auditing and punishment/penalties and other measures.
                                  Reply
                                  1. Kaliappan Ranga
                                    Mar 25, 2018 at 4:29 pm
                                    Liberalize reciprocally—financial capital and human capital. Liberalize blindly and dig under your feet. South eastern nations learned a lesson : IMF- WORLD formula is detrimental to their economic recovery/ health. Chose to follow their indegenous models and escaped from debt trap model recommend by the international bodies. Panagariya wants rising poverty, growing inequality and surrender the fate of the nation to the richest. Does he know that unemployment is rising, the impact of AI and Robotics?
                                    Reply
                                    1. Load More Comments

