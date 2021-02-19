  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bank of Maharashtra, Vanaya Network tie up for channel financing

By: |
February 19, 2021 8:48 AM

Bank of Maharashtra on Thursday entered into a strategic partnership with fintech company Vayana Network to offer channel financing service for MSMEs. Vayana is India’s largest supply chain financing platform offering financial support to MSMEs.

BoMA S Rajeev, MD & CEO of BoM, said they were looking at offering a fully digital financing experience to MSME customers, suppliers and distributors of leading corporates.

Bank of Maharashtra on Thursday entered into a strategic partnership with fintech company Vayana Network to offer channel financing service for MSMEs. Vayana is India’s largest supply chain financing platform offering financial support to MSMEs. Through this partnership, BoM has launched the Mahabank Channel Financing Scheme to provide short-term credit to meet funding requirement of dealers and vendors of corporates.

A S Rajeev, MD & CEO of BoM, said they were looking at offering a fully digital financing experience to MSME customers, suppliers and distributors of leading corporates. “We believe in the power of partnerships, and hence have tied up with leading fintechs to launch innovative digital offerings.” Ram Iyer, founder and CEO, Vayana Network said, supply chain finance or trade finance has become a critical vehicle for affordable MSME loans. SCF has gained more traction in the post-COVID era as both corporates and their MSME supply chains aiming at streamlining their working capital cycles and liquidity.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Bank of Maharashtra Vanaya Network tie up for channel financing
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Zero-MDR regime: Govt sites skip netbanking, foreign card schemes
2I want to run the bank professionally, create value for shareholders: JK Shivan, MD & CEO, Dhanlaxmi Bank
3e-Kuber payments system launched in J&K