Bank of Maharashtra profit of Rs 81 crore in Q1

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has reported a profit of Rs 81.09 crore during Q1FY20 compared with the loss of Rs 1,110 crore it had made in Q1FY20.
BoM’s operating profit rose by 40% year-on-year to Rs 658.45 crore during the quarter. The bank’s net interest margin (NIM) improved by 26 basis points to 2.59% from 2.33%. Net interest income (NII) rose by 16.11% to Rs 997 crore. The cost of deposit has come done by 11 bps to 4.48% from 4.99%. Non-interest income rose by 20.98% to Rs 419.24 crore. Yield on investments increased to 7.19% from 7.10% in the same period in PY.
Gross NPA ratio stood at 16.40% while net NPA ratio was 5.52%. Net NPAs were down 622 bps. Gross NPA stood at Rs 16,649 crore which was 17.90% of gross advances. Net NPA was at 4,856.27 crore,which was 5.98% of new advances. The bank said the provisional coverage ratio (PCR) had improved to 81.24% from 62.19%.
This is the highest operating profit the bank has achieved in the last 2-3 years, MD & CEO AS Rajeev said.
