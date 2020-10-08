Bank of Maharashtra offers doorstep banking services

Bank of Maharashtra said it is offering doorstep banking services at 100 centres through its 555 branches across the country.

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Thursday said it is offering doorstep banking services (DSBs) at 100 centres through its 555 branches across the country.

Last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched doorstep banking services by state-run lenders. The service is aimed at providing convenience of banking services to customers at their doorstep through touch points of call centre, web portal or mobile app.

BoM has initially started offering non-financial banking services such as pick-up of negotiable instruments (cheque, draft and pay order), 15G/15H forms, new cheque book requisition slips, and TDS and Form 16 certificate issuance application, according to a release.

“DSB will provide another avenue for the customers to avail non-financial services at their doorstep. In particular, senior citizens and divyang should avoid visiting branches amid the COVID-19 pandemic using DSB services,” the bank’s Executive Director Hemant Tamta said in the release.

The lender said services will also include delivery of account statements, Form 16 certificate, non-personalised cheque book, and term deposit receipt.

Doorstep banking services is part of EASE (enhanced access and service excellence) reforms that the Department of Financial Services had undertaken in 2018.