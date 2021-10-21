  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bank of Maharashtra net profit jumps over two-fold at Rs 264cr in Sept quarter

By: |
October 21, 2021 4:08 PM

However, the lender kept a higher amount as provisions for bad loans and contingencies at Rs 515.60 crore for the September 2021 quarter as against Rs 371.65 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Bank of Maharashtra traded at Rs 21.95 apiece on BSE, up 4.77 per cent over the previous close.

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra on Thursday posted over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 264 crore in the second quarter ended September.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 130.44 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Related News

Total income of the bank during the July-September period rose to Rs 3,700.44 crore from Rs 3,270.07 crore in the year-ago period, Bank of Maharashtra said in a regulatory filing.

The bank’s asset quality improved as the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 5.56 per cent of the gross advances as of September 30, 2021, as against 8.81 per cent in the year-ago period.

Net NPAs (bad loans) also fell to 1.73 per cent from 3.30 per cent.

In absolute value, the gross NPAs fell to Rs 6,403.17 crore from Rs 9,105.44 crore. Net NPAs were down at Rs 1,910.31 crore as against Rs 3,219.90 crore.

However, the lender kept a higher amount as provisions for bad loans and contingencies at Rs 515.60 crore for the September 2021 quarter as against Rs 371.65 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Bank of Maharashtra traded at Rs 21.95 apiece on BSE, up 4.77 per cent over the previous close.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Bank of Maharashtra net profit jumps over two-fold at Rs 264cr in Sept quarter
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1IDBI Bank Q2 profit surges 75% to Rs 567 cr
2RBI slaps Rs 1 cr penalty on Paytm Payments Bank for non compliance
3National Asset Reconstruction Company: First set of NPA transfer to bad bank likely by January