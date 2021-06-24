Bank of Maharashtra gets shareholders’ nod to raise Rs 5,000 crore

The shareholders approved the proposal at the bank's annual general meeting (AGM) held on June 24, 2021, through audio/visual means.
Bank of Maharashtra on Thursday received shareholders’ approval to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore equity capital through various modes, including rights issue and preference issue.
The resolution of raising equity capital by follow-on public offer (FPO), QIP or preferential issue, among others, aggregating to Rs 5,000 crore was passed by shareholders of the bank with the requisite majority, Bank of Maharashtra said in a regulatory filing.
Shares of the bank closed flat at Rs 25.10 apiece on BSE.
