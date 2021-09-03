Bank of Maharashtra expects total business to cross Rs 3 lakh cr soon

Despite challenging times, he said, the bank has consistently expanded its balance sheet and reduced non-performing assets (NPAs).
State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) is well poised to cross Rs 3 lakh crore in total business soon on the back of the improved economic sentiment, a top official has said.
The bank has been a performer in various key parameters, including deposit mobilisation, credit growth, recovery, risk management etc, BoM managing director and CEO A S Rajeev told PTI.
Despite challenging times, he said, the bank has consistently expanded its balance sheet and reduced non-performing assets (NPAs).
Going forward, he said, the bank is well poised to cross the business mix of Rs 3 lakh crore soon as economic activity gathered pace with moderation in COVID-19 cases.
The total business (deposits and advances) of BoM increased by 14.17 per cent to Rs 2.85 lakh crore at the end of June 2021.
To further mobilise low-cost deposits, Rajeev said the bank has opened a dedicated branch to manage government business.
This specialised branch, inaugurated by Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat K Karad on Thursday, will provide better service to the government departments and Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs).
Along with MD and CEO, other senior officials of the bank — including general manager Chitra Datar and Deputy General Manager Nayana Sahasrabuddhe — were also present at the inauguration of the new branch.
He said expansion in the government business would provide access to low-cost deposits and a reduction in the cost of funds, leading to a lower rate for the borrowers.
Rajeev also said that the bank has launched special offers for the retail segment, including housing and auto.
The bank has already started a loan outreach programme, and all the field functionaries have been sensitised, he said, adding this should give a good dividend.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.