Bank of India issues new shares for capital infusion

In January, Bank of India came out of the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) after meeting the regulatory norms including capital conservation buffer (CCB) and net NPAs (non-performing assets) of less than 6% in Q3FY19 results.

Bank of India board on Tuesday approved issuance of fresh preferential shares against Rs 4,638 crore received from the government, part of which the state-owned lender expects to use as the capital for growth. The lender’s capital as of December 31, 2018 was at Rs 1,743.72 crore as compared to Rs 1,185.29 crore as of December 31, 2017. The bank reported a capital adequacy ratio as per Basel-III norms at 12.47% in Q3FY19, as against 12.05% in Q3FY18.

“The bank will use proceeds from the share application money from the government partly towards regulatory capital requirements and partly for the growth of the bank,” said AK Das, executive director at Bank of India.

The Bank of India board approved the issuance of fresh shares to the government at Rs 89.60/share through preferential issue in respect of share application money, which was received after the required approvals, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

On December 26, the government had informed the lender about its decision to infuse Rs 10,086 crore in the shares of Bank of India by the way of preferential allotment, the bank said in a regulatory filing. However, “the bank was not expecting anymore capital infusion from the government,” Das told FE.

In January, Bank of India came out of the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) after meeting the regulatory norms including capital conservation buffer (CCB) and net NPAs (non-performing assets) of less than 6% in Q3FY19 results.

On December 20, the government had approved Rs 48,239 crore recapitalisation for 12 public sector banks (PSBs), as a part of its Rs 1 lakh crore recapitalisation in FY19, to equip two better performing PSBs to be above regulatory PCA triggers.

Earlier in 2018, the government had announced an infusion of Rs 65,000 crore in the PSBs in FY19 in order to pull the state-run banks out of the PCA framework of RBI and strengthen their lending capacity.