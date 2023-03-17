Bank of Baroda unveils co-branded debit card under Tamil Nadu govt scheme for girl students

ublic sector Bank of Baroda has partnered with the Tamil Nadu government to offer co-branded RuPay Platinum Debit Card in the state offering customised solutions, the bank said on Friday.

Bank of Baroda has launched the debit card that would be offered to beneficiaries of the state government’s ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme.

Accordingly, the card offers personal accident insurance coverage upto Rs 2 lakh per annum and the joining and annual fees for the first year has been waived, Bank of Baroda said in a statement.

The ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme of the government aims to enhance the enrolment ratio of girls from government schools to higher educational institutions. Through this scheme, financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month would be provided to ever girl till the completion of their degree course.

The Tamil Nadu government’s special implementation department principal secretary T Udhayachandran, along with Bank of Baroda general manager and zonal head A Saravanakumar launched the card in the presence of senior officials of the bank at an event here, the release said.