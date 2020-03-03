Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 600 crore via additional Tier-I bonds

By: |
Published: March 3, 2020 12:15:16 AM

As of Q3FY20, the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of the bank stood at 13.48%, while the common equity Tier-I (CET-I) stood at 9.85%.

During the September quarter, the CAR stood at 12.98%, and CET-I came in at 9.85%.During the September quarter, the CAR stood at 12.98%, and CET-I came in at 9.85%.

Bank of Baroda on Monday said it is planning to raise up to Rs 600 crore via additional Tier-I bonds. The bank, in an exchange filing, said it capital-raising committee has approved the issuance of “Basel III-compliant additional Tier-I bonds for aggregate total issue size not exceeding Rs 600 crore in single or multiple tranches”.

As of Q3FY20, the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of the bank stood at 13.48%, while the common equity Tier-I (CET-I) stood at 9.85%. During the September quarter, the CAR stood at 12.98%, and CET-I came in at 9.85%.

Related News

The bank reported a net loss of Rs 1,407 crore for the December quarter because of higher provisioning and elevated slippages as large corporate accounts turned non-performing accounts (NPAs) as well as divergence in reporting of NPAs.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 600 crore via additional Tier-I bonds
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Hundreds of crores of rupees lost in card payment, internet banking frauds in just 3 months
2Are PSU banks set to become profitable this year after four years of losses?
3INTERVIEW | 80% of stressed assets resolved, only 20% in liquidation, says MS Sahoo, head of the insolvency regulator, IBBI