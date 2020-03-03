Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 600 crore via additional Tier-I bonds

During the September quarter, the CAR stood at 12.98%, and CET-I came in at 9.85%.

Bank of Baroda on Monday said it is planning to raise up to Rs 600 crore via additional Tier-I bonds. The bank, in an exchange filing, said it capital-raising committee has approved the issuance of “Basel III-compliant additional Tier-I bonds for aggregate total issue size not exceeding Rs 600 crore in single or multiple tranches”.

As of Q3FY20, the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of the bank stood at 13.48%, while the common equity Tier-I (CET-I) stood at 9.85%. During the September quarter, the CAR stood at 12.98%, and CET-I came in at 9.85%.

The bank reported a net loss of Rs 1,407 crore for the December quarter because of higher provisioning and elevated slippages as large corporate accounts turned non-performing accounts (NPAs) as well as divergence in reporting of NPAs.