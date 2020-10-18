  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bank NPAs weaken monetary policy transmission, lower loan growth rate, says RBI paper

By: |
October 18, 2020 4:35 PM

Banks with higher Capital to Risk (Weighted) Assets Ratio (CRAR) see a lower cost of funds. Hence, a higher CRAR “unlocks the bank lending channel and helps in smooth transmission of monetary policy,” the RBI paper said.

The magnitude of transmission of monetary policy emerged weak for banks with CRAR higher than a certain threshold level, according to the RBI paper.

The presence of non-performing assets (NPAs) in banks hinder monetary policy transmission and affects bank lending growth, according to a working paper released by RBI officials titled Bank Capital and Monetary Policy Transmission in India. “Presence of non-performing assets in a bank also weakens monetary policy transmission and lowers the loan growth rate,” the paper said stressing that the views expressed in it are those of authors and not of RBI. Authored by Silu Muduli and Harendra Behera of the Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR) at RBI, the paper also underscored the need for capital injection by the government into public sector banks that may increase the credit flow to the real sector along with the smoothening transmission of monetary policy.

According to study findings, there is a positive association between bank equity and credit growth that “calls for the need for a countercyclical capital buffer for the banks to protect their balance sheet against losses from changes in economic conditions during the recessionary phase.” Also, banks with higher Capital to Risk (Weighted) Assets Ratio (CRAR) see a lower cost of funds. Hence, a higher CRAR “unlocks the bank lending channel and helps in smooth transmission of monetary policy,” the paper noted. On the other hand, Lower CRAR obstructs the smooth transmission of monetary policy and not just impacts a bank’s health. Nonetheless, the magnitude of transmission of monetary policy emerged weak for banks with CRAR higher than a certain threshold level, it added.

Related News

Also read: 3 lost years of India’s economy: Arvind Subramanian tells why India is not behind Bangladesh

Bank NPAs are likely to grow to double digits this year due to multiple challenges including Covid led disruptions. The country’s NPA ratio is among the highest vis-à-vis comparable countries and is likely to reach 11-11.5 per cent by FY21 end, according to a report by Care Ratings. Lower-rated corporates ineligible for the restructuring scheme already stressed companies that could face liquidity constraints in a challenging economy, along with banking exposure to unsecured personal loans, are other reasons for higher bank NPAs this fiscal.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Bank NPAs weaken monetary policy transmission lower loan growth rate says RBI paper
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Retail cheque payments down to a trickle in FY20 to 2.96%: RBI data
2HDFC Bank Q2 net profit rises 16% to Rs 7,703 cr
3RBI slaps crores of rupees of penalty on IndusInd Bank; says bank did not comply with these norms