  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bank NPAs may rise to double digits this year; these factors likely to weigh on bad loans

By: |
October 13, 2020 5:46 PM

India’s NPA ratio is one of the highest among comparable countries and further, it is expected to reach 11-11.5% by the end of the current fiscal year 2020-21.

bank npa, bad loans, stressed assets, GNPA, banking industry, RBI, Shaktikanta DasThe FY21 GNPA numbers would move significantly ahead from the current 8.5 per cent level, but would be lower due to the one-time restructuring scheme.

The disruptions led by the coronavirus pandemic has further deteriorated the health of the Indian banking industry, which was already reeling under severe stress in the previous years. India’s NPA ratio is one of the highest among comparable countries and further, it is expected to reach 11-11.5% by the end of the current fiscal year 2020-21, said a report by Care Ratings. The FY21 GNPA numbers would move significantly ahead from the current 8.5 per cent level, but would be lower due to the one-time restructuring scheme, the report added. However, it is estimated that the additions to the GNPAs would primarily take place from SMA 1 and SMA 2 corporate loans under moratorium and not eligible for restructuring. 

Lower-rated corporates not eligible for the restructuring scheme already stressed companies which could face liquidity constraints in a challenging economy, and banking exposure to unsecured personal loans, are also the reasons for higher bank NPAs this fiscal. The Reserve Bank has permitted a one-time restructuring of loans across three segments – corporate loans, MSME loans, and personal loans. 

Related News

However, before the loan restructuring was announced by RBI, a Finacial Stability Report released in the month of July showed that the gross NPA ratio of all SCBs may increase from 8.5 per cent in March 2020 to 12.5 per cent by March 2021 under the baseline scenario. It had added if the macroeconomic environment worsens, the ratio may further escalate to 14.7 per cent under the very severely stressed scenario.

Also Read: Depositors start spending ahead of festive season; banks’ liquidity surplus hit by these factors

On the projection of a skyrocketing NPAs, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said that the country’s financial system is sound but lenders should desist from extreme risk aversion during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. Shaktikanta Das had added that the top priority right now for banks and financial intermediaries should be for augmenting capital levels and improve resilience. He had also underlined that financial sector stability is a prerequisite for giving confidence to businesses, investors, and consumers, thus, banks have to remain extremely watchful and focused.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Bank NPAs may rise to double digits this year these factors likely to weigh on bad loans
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Depositors start spending ahead of festive season; banks’ liquidity surplus hit by these factors
2Co-origination game-changer for NBFCs, HFCs: ShriramCity
3Bank credit may grow 7% YoY in Q2; NBFC disbursals to pick up QoQ