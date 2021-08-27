Bank Holidays September 2021: Banks to remain shut for up to 12 days in September; check list here

List of Bank Holidays in September 2021, Bank Holidays September 2021 in India: Banks in India will remain closed for up to 12 days in September 2021, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.
Bank Holidays in September 2021 in India: Banks in India will remain closed for up to 12 days in September 2021, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. Apart from six weekly offs, banks will remain shut in different states on account of different holidays. Banks in most states will observe a holiday on 10 September 2021, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari. Since there are state-specific holidays for different occasions, banks will not be shut for all six days for all states in September 2021. Also, 11 September’s leave overlaps with the second Saturday. The Reserve Bank of India has categorised holidays under three categories — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The list of holidays given below has been notified by RBI.
Bank holidays in September 2021
08 September 2021: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva
09 September 2021: Teej (Haritalika)
10 September 2021: Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata
11 September 2021: Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day)
17 September 2021: Karma Puja
20 September 2021: Indrajatra
21 September 2021: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day
Only banks in Guwahati will observe a holiday on 8 September due to Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva. Banks in Gangtok will remain closed on 9 September on account of Teej (Haritalika). Banks in most of the states will remain shut on 10 September 2021, except in Agartala, Aizawl, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram. On 11 September, banks in Panaji will observe a holiday on account of Karma Puja. While only Ranchi will observe a bank holiday on 17 September. Only banks in Gangtok will remain shut on 20 September on account of Indrajatra. Only Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will observe a bank holiday on 21 September 2021 due to Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day
Weekend holidays in September 2021
05 September 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)
11 September 2021 – Second Saturday
12 September 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)
19 September 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)
25 September 2021 – Fourth Saturday
26 September 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)
