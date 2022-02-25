Bank Holidays March 2022: Banks to open on Holi in these cities, closed for up to 13 days in March

Banks in India will remain closed for up to 13 days in March 2022, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.

Banks in India will remain closed for up to 13 days in March 2022, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. Apart from the six weekly offs, banks will remain shut in different states or cities on account of different holidays. The banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays every month. It may be noted that banks in most states will remain closed on 18 March 2022, on account of the festival of Holi. While banks in Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Imphal, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram will remain open on Holi. The Reserve Bank of India has categorised holidays under three categories — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The list of holidays given below has been notified by RBI.

Bank holidays in March 2022

1 March 2022- Mahashivratri (Maha Vad-14)

3 March 2022- Losar

4 March 2022- Chapchar Kut

17 March 2022- Holika Dahan

18 March 2022- Holi/Holi 2nd Day – Dhuleti/Doljatra

19 March 2022- Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day

22 March 2022- Bihar Diwas

On 1st March, banks in most of the cities will remain closed, except Agartala, Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal. Kolkata, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, and Shillong. On 3rd March, banks in only Gangtok will observe a holiday on account of Losar. While banks in Aizawl will remain closed on 4th March on account of Chapchar Kut. On 17th March, Holika Dahan day, banks in Dehradun, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Ranchi will remain shut. On 19th March, banks in just three cities will remain closed i.e. Bhubaneswar, Imphal, and Patna, to observe Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day. And on 22nd March, banks in only Patna will be closed on account of Bihar Diwas.

Weekend holidays in March 2022

6 March 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

12 March 2022: Second Saturday

13 March 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

20 March 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

26 March 2022: Fourth Saturday

27 March 2022: Sunday