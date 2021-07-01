Bank Holidays July 2021: Banks to remain shut for up to 15 days next month; check full list here

On July 21, banks in most of the states will observe a holiday on account of Bakri Id.

Bank Holidays in July 2021: Banks in India will remain closed for up to 15 days in July 2021, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. Apart from six weekly offs, banks will remain shut in different states on account of different holidays. Banks will not be closed for all nine days for all states as these are state-specific holidays for different occasions. On July 21, banks in most of the states will observe a holiday on account of Bakri Id. Only the gazetted holidays are observed by banks all over the country. The Reserve Bank of India has categorised holidays under three categories — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The list of holidays given below has been notified by RBI.

Bank Holidays in July 2021

12 July 2021: Kang (Rathajatra)/Ratha Yatra

13 July 2021: Bhanu Jayanti

14 July 2021: Drukpa Tshechi

16 July 2021: Harela

17 July 2021: U Tirot Sing Day/Kharchi Puja

19 July 2021: Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu

20 July 2021: Bakrid

21 July 2021: Bakri Id (Id-Ul-Zuha) (Eid-UI-Adha)

31 July 2021: Ker Puja

Banks across Bhubaneswar and Imphal will remain closed on July 12, on account of Kang (Rathajatra)/Ratha Yatra. On July 13-14, 2021, only banks in Gangtok will remain shut to observe Bhanu Jayanti and Drukpa Tshechi, respectively. On July 16, banks in Dehradun will be closed on account of the Harela festival. Banks in Agartala and Shillong will observe a holiday on July 17 because of U Tirot Sing Day/Kharchi Puja. Only banks in Gangtok will remain closed on July 19 on account of Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu. On July 20, 2021, banks in Jammu, Srinagar, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will observe a holiday. On account of Id-Ul-Zuha, banks in most of the states across the country will remain shut on July 21, except in Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

Weekend holidays in July 2021

04 July 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

10 July 2021 – Second Saturday

11 July 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

18 July 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

24 July 2021 – Fourth Saturday

25 July 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

All the private and public sector banks across the country remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, along with a weekly holiday on Sunday. Even as banks will remain shut on the above-mentioned days, customers can avail online services. Moreover, mobile and internet banking will remain operational.