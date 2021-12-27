Bank Holidays January 2022: Banks to remain shut for up to 16 days in January; check list here

List of Bank Holidays in January 2022, Bank Holidays January 2022 in India: Banks in India will remain closed for up to 16 days in January 2022, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.

Bank Holidays in January 2022 in India: Banks in India will remain closed for up to 16 days in January 2022, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. Apart from the seven weekly offs, banks will remain shut in different states on account of different holidays. Banks in most states will observe a holiday on 26 January 2022, on account of Republic Day. According to a list of bank holidays notified by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on its website, banks in Agartala, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Kochi, and Srinagar will not observe a holiday on Republic Day. The Reserve Bank of India has categorised holidays under three categories — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The list of holidays given below has been notified by RBI.

Bank Holidays in January 2022

01 January 2022: New Year’s Day

03 January 2022: New Year’s Celebration/Losoong

04 January 2022: Losoong

11 January 2022: Missionary Day

12 January 2022: Birthday of Swami Vivekananda

14 January 2022: Makar Sankranti/Pongal

15 January 2022: Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Sankranti/Pongal/Thiruvalluvar Day

18 January 2022: Thai Poosam

26 January 2022: Republic Day

On 1st January 2022, only banks in Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, and Shillong will observe a holiday. On Monday, 3rd January 2022, banks in Aizawl, and Gangtok will remain shut on the occasion of New Year’s celebration or Losoong. Only banks in Gangtok will remain closed on 4 January 2022 to celebrate Losoong. Only banks in Aizawl will observe a holiday on 11 January 2022.While banks in Kolkata will remain closed on 12 January on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda birth anniversary.

Banks in Ahmedabad and Chennai will remain shut on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal. While banks inBengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, and Hyderabad will observe a holiday on 15 January on the occasion of Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Sankranti/Pongal/Thiruvalluvar Day. Only banks in Chennai will remain shut on 18 January on the occasion of Thai Poosam.

Weekend holidays in January 2022

02 January 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

08 January 2022: Second Saturday

09 January 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

16 January 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

22 January 2022: Fourth Saturday

23 January 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

30 January 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)