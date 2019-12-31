Bank holidays January 2020: Is bank open tomorrow or will you get your salary day later?

Holidays in January 2020: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a holiday on the first day of 2020 to celebrate the new year in some cities.
Holidays in January 2020: Expecting bank account to be credited with salary on January 1? The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a holiday on the first day of 2020 to celebrate the new year in some cities. Other than Chennai, Aizawl, Gangtok, Imphal and Shillong, the banks will remain open across all cities on Wednesday. January 2020 is also seeing a long list of holidays barring January 1, 2020. Several bank branches across the country banks will remain closed for 16 days in the first month of the new year starting tomorrow. The 16 days for which banks are shut constitute ten public holidays and four Sundays along with the second and fourth Saturdays. Some of the holidays are state-specific.
While some cities may see only two-three holidays in the month, cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jammu, Lucknow, Raipur, Srinagar, Shimla, and Thiruvananthapuram are unlikely to see any closure on public holidays.
Here is the list of holidays in January 2020:
January 1: New Year’s Day
January 2: Guru Govind Singh Ji Birthday
January 5: Sunday
January 7: Imoinu Iratpa
January 8: Gaan-Ngai
January 10: Second Saturday
January 11: Sunday
January 14: Makar Sankranti
January 15: Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makara Sankranti Festival/Pongal/Magh Bihu and Tusu Puja
January 16: Thiruvalluvar Day
January 17: Uzhavar Thirunal
January 19: Sunday
January 23: Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
January 25: Fourth Saturday
January 26: Sunday/ Republic Day
January 30: Saraswati Puja/Basanta Panchami
Other than Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays, the banks will remain shut for 27 days in the first quarter of the calendar year 2020. The RBI announced the holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act on its official website. The central bank publishes a calendar for holidays in the complete year for the banks all across the country to follow.
