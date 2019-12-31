Bank holidays January 2020: Is bank open tomorrow or will you get your salary day later?

olidays in January 2020: The 16 days for which banks are shut constitute ten public holidays and four Sundays along with the second and fourth Saturdays.

Holidays in January 2020: Expecting bank account to be credited with salary on January 1? The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a holiday on the first day of 2020 to celebrate the new year in some cities. Other than Chennai, Aizawl, Gangtok, Imphal and Shillong, the banks will remain open across all cities on Wednesday. January 2020 is also seeing a long list of holidays barring January 1, 2020. Several bank branches across the country banks will remain closed for 16 days in the first month of the new year starting tomorrow. The 16 days for which banks are shut constitute ten public holidays and four Sundays along with the second and fourth Saturdays. Some of the holidays are state-specific.

While some cities may see only two-three holidays in the month, cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jammu, Lucknow, Raipur, Srinagar, Shimla, and Thiruvananthapuram are unlikely to see any closure on public holidays.

Here is the list of holidays in January 2020:

January 1: New Year’s Day

January 2: Guru Govind Singh Ji Birthday

January 5: Sunday

January 7: Imoinu Iratpa

January 8: Gaan-Ngai

January 10: Second Saturday

January 11: Sunday

January 14: Makar Sankranti

January 15: Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makara Sankranti Festival/Pongal/Magh Bihu and Tusu Puja

January 16: Thiruvalluvar Day

January 17: Uzhavar Thirunal

January 19: Sunday

January 23: Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

January 25: Fourth Saturday

January 26: Sunday/ Republic Day

January 30: Saraswati Puja/Basanta Panchami

Other than Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays, the banks will remain shut for 27 days in the first quarter of the calendar year 2020. The RBI announced the holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act on its official website. The central bank publishes a calendar for holidays in the complete year for the banks all across the country to follow.