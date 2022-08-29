Bank Holidays in September 2022: Banks closed for up to 13 days in various cities in September; check list

List of Bank Holidays For September 2022: Banks in India are likely to be shut for up to 13 days in September 2022, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. According to the list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will be closed for 8 days, apart from weekends in September this year. Banks will remain shut in different states or cities on account of different holidays. State wise holidays in September include Ganesh Chaturthi, Karma Puja, First Onam, Thiruvonam, Indrajatra, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, among other occasions. It may be noted that the banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays every month.

The Reserve Bank of India has categorised holidays under three categories — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. While planning bank-related work, people are advised to check the holiday date in their respective states. The list of holidays given below has been notified by RBI.

Bank Holidays September 2022

1 September 2022 (Thursday): Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) – Panaji

6 September 2022 (Tuesday): Karma Puja – Ranchi

7 September 2022 (Wednesday): First Onam – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

8 September 2022 (Thursday): Thiruvonam – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

9 September 2022 (Friday): Indrajatra – Gangtok

10 September 2022 (Saturday): Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

21 September 2022(Wednesday): Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

26 September 2022 (Monday): Navratri Sthapna/Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi – Imphal, Jaipur

Despite these bank holidays, including weekly offs, bank customers can use net banking and mobile banking to do some of their bank work.

Weekend holidays in September 2022

4 September 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

10 September 2022: Second Saturday

11 September 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

18 September 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

24 September 2022: Fourth Saturday

25 September 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)