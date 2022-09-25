Bank Holidays in October 2022: Banks closed for up to 21 days in various cities in October; check list

List of Bank Holidays For October 2022: Private and public sector banks across the country will remain closed for up to 21 days in October including the second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. According to the list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will be closed for up to 14 days, apart from weekends in October this year. Banks will remain shut in different states or cities on account of different holidays. It may be noted that the banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays every month. The Reserve Bank of India has categorised holidays into three categories — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. While planning bank-related work, people are advised to check the holiday date in their respective states. The list of holidays given below has been notified by RBI.

Bank holidays in October 2022

1 October 2022 (Saturday): Half Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts – Gangtok

2 October 2022 (Sunday): Gandhi Jayanti and weekly off

3 October 2022 (Monday): Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) – Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi

4 October 2022 (Tuesday) – Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayudha pooja/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva – Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram

5 October 2022 (Wednesday): Durga Puja/Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi)/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva

6 October 2022 (Thursday): Durga Puja (Dashain) – Gangtok

7 October 2022 (Friday): Durga Puja (Dashain) – Gangtok

8 October 2022 (Second Saturday): Weekly off and Milad-i-Sherif/Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed) – Bhopal, Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram

13 October 2022 (Tuesday): Karva Chauth – Shimla

14 October 2022 (Friday): Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi – Jammu and Srinagar

18 October 2022 (Tuesday): Kati Bihu – Guwahati

24 October 2022 (Monday): Kali Puja/Deepavali/Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)/Naraka Chaturdashi – Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram

25 October 2022 (Tuesday): Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja – Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal and Jaipur

26 October 2022 (Wednesday): Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Accession Day – Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Shimla and Srinagar

27 October 2022 (Thursday): Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba – Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur and Lucknow

31 October 2022 (Monday): Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday/Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Morning ardhya)/Chhath Puja – Ahmedabad, Patna and Ranchi

Weekend holidays in October 2022

9 October 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

16 October 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

22 October 2022: Fourth Saturday

23 October 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

30 October 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)