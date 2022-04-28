Bank Holidays in May 2022: Banks closed for up to 11 days in various cities in May; check list here

List of Bank Holidays For May 2022: Banks in India are likely to be shut for up to 11 days in May 2022, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. According to the list released by Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will be closed for a total of four days, apart from weekends in May this year. Banks will remain shut in different states or cities on account of different holidays. It may be noted that the banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays every month. Banks in most states will remain closed on 3rd May 2022 on account of Ramjan-Eid and Akshaya Tritiya.

The Reserve Bank of India has categorised holidays under three categories — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. While planning bank-related work, people are advised to check the holiday date in their respective states. The list of holidays given below has been notified by RBI.

Bank holidays in May 2022

02 May 2022: Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)

03 May 2022: Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya

09 May 2022: Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore

19 May 2022: Buddha Purnima

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain closed on 2 May 2022, in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi to observe Eid-UI-Fitra. While except for Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, banks across India will remain closed on 3rd May 2022 on account of Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti, Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra), Basava Jayanti, and Akshaya Tritiya. On 9th May, banks only across Kolkata will remain shut on the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore’s birthday. On the occasion of Buddh Purnima, banks across Agartala, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar, will remain closed.

Weekend holidays in May 2022

01 May 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

08 May 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

14 May 2022: Second Saturday

15 May 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

22 May 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

28 May 2022: Fourth Saturday

29 May 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)