Bank Holidays in June 2022: Banks closed for up to 8 days in various cities in June; check list here

List of Bank Holidays For June 2022: Banks in India are likely to be shut for up to 8 days in June 2022, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. According to the list released by Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will be closed for two days, apart from weekends in June this year. Banks will remain shut in different states or cities on account of different holidays. It may be noted that the banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays every month.

The Reserve Bank of India has categorised holidays under three categories — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. While planning bank-related work, people are advised to check the holiday date in their respective states. The list of holidays given below has been notified by RBI.

Despite these bank holidays, including weekly offs, bank customers can use net banking and mobile banking to do some of their bank work.

Bank holidays in June 2022

02 June 2022: Maharana Pratap Jayanti

15 June 2022: Y.M.A. Day/Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday/Raja Sankranti

Banks in Shimla will observe a holiday on 2 June on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti. While banks in Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Jammu, and Srinagar will remain closed on 15 June 2022 to celebrate Y.M.A. Day, Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday, and Raja Sankranti.

Weekend holidays in June 2022

5 June 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

11 June 2022: Second Saturday

12 June 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

19 June 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

25 June 2022: Fourth Saturday

26 June 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)