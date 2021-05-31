Bank holidays in June 2021: Banks to remain closed for up to 9 days next month; check full list here

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks in a few states will be closed for different occasions, other than weekly holidays

Bank holidays: Banks in India will remain closed for up to nine days in June, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks in a few states will be closed for different occasions next month in June 2021, other than weekly holidays. Banks will not be closed for all nine days for all states as holidays vary from state to state. Only the gazetted holidays are observed by banks all over the country. The Reserve Bank of India has categorised holidays under three categories — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The list of holidays given below has been notified by RBI.

Bank Holidays in June 2021

Festivals in June 2021

15 June 2021 – Y.M.A. Day/Raja Sankranti

25 June 2021 – Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday

30 June 2021 – Remna Ni

Banks across Mizoram’s Aizawl and Odisha’s Bhubaneswar will observe a holiday on June 15, on account of Y.M.A. Day and Raja Sankranti. On June 25, 2021, only banks in Jammu and Srinagar will remain shut to observe Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday. Similarly, on June 30 (Remna Ni) only banks in Aizawl will remain closed.

Weekend holidays in June 2021

06 June 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

12 June 2021 – Second Saturday

13 June 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

20 June 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

26 June 2021 – Fourth Saturday

27 June 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

All the private and public sector banks across the country remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, along with a weekly holiday on Sunday. Even as banks will remain shut on the above-mentioned days, customers can avail online services. Moreover, mobile and internet banking will remain operational. Further, for the next three months (July-September quarter), banks will be closed for 24 days, other than Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays.