Bank holidays in December 2022: Banks closed for almost 12 days in various states, cities in Dec; Check list

Public and private sector banks across the country will remain shut for almost 12 days in December, including the weekend holidays comprising second and fourth Saturdays. The Reserve Bank of India publishes a list of bank holidays every month. Depending on the occasion as well as the importance of it in various states and cities in India, banks remain close for the entire day.

The central bank segregates the bank holidays into three different categories. First are the holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Second are the holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays. Last is the Banks’ closing of accounts. In November 2022, except the weekend offs, all other holidays fall into the first category.

It is to be noted that although the banks remain closed on the aforementioned days, the online services, including the UPI services are available to the customers. Given below is the list released by the RBI for the month of November. Readers are advised to check the list before planning out any bank-related activity in the concerned month.

Bank holidays in December 2022

December 3: Feast of St. Francis Xavier – Panaji

December 12: Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma – Shillong

December 19: Goa Liberation Day – Panaji

December 24: Christmas Festival – Shillong

December 26: Christmas Celebration/Losoong/Namsoong – Aizawl, Gangtok, Shillong

December 29: Guru Gobind Singh Ji Birthday – Chandigarh

December 30: U Kiang Nangbah – Shillong

December 31: New Year’s Eve – Aizawl

Weekend holidays in December 2022

December 4: Weekly off (Sunday)

December 10: Weekly off (Second Saturday)

December 11: Weekly off (Sunday)

December 24: Weekly off (Fourth Saturday)

December 25: Weekly off (Sunday)