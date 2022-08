Bank Holidays August 2022: Banks to open on Muharram, Raksha Bandhan in these cities, check list

Banks in certain cities in India will remain functional on Muharram (9 Aug), and Raksha Bandhan (11-12 Aug). In the remaining month of August, banks will observe holidays for up to 15 days including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. According to the list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks in the remaining month will be closed for 12 days, apart from weekends in August. Banks will remain shut in different states or cities on account of different holidays. The Reserve Bank of India has categorised holidays under three categories — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The list of holidays given below has been notified by RBI.

Banks to remain in these cities on Muharram, Raksha Bandhan

Banks across the country will observe a holiday on Monday, 15 August 2022, to celebrate the occasion of Independence Day. On the occasion of Muharram, banks in cities such as Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kochi, Panaji, Shillong, Shimla, and Thiruvananthapuram. Similarly, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Banks will remain open on 11 August in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram.

On Friday, 12 August, banks in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Bank Holidays in August in these cities

9 August 2022 (Tuesday): Muharram (Ashoora)- Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Lucknow, New Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

11 August 2022 (Thursday): Raksha Bandhan- Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh.

12 August 2022 (Friday): Raksha Bandhan- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh.

13 August 2022 (Saturday): Patriot’s Day- Manipur

15 August 2022 (Monday): National holiday

16 August 2022 (Tuesday): Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi)- Maharashtra

18 August 2022 (Thursday): Janmashtami- Orissa, Uttarakhand, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh

19 August 2022 (Friday): Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi- Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar.

20 August 2022 (Monday): Sri Krishna Ashtami- Hyderabad

29 August 2022 (Monday): Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva- Assam

31 August 2022 (Wednesday): Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Ganesh Chaturthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayakar Chathurthi- Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Orissa, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Goa

Weekend holidays in August 2022

13 August 2022: Second Saturday

14 August 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

21 August 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

27 August 2022: Fourth Saturday

28 August 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)