Bank Holidays August 2021: Banks to remain shut for up to 15 days in August; check full list here

Banks in most states will observe a holiday on 19 August 2021, on account of Muharram.

Bank Holidays in August 2021 in India: Bank in India will remain closed for up to 15 days next month in August 2021, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. Apart from seven weekly offs, banks will remain closed in different states on account of different holidays. Banks in most states will observe a holiday on 19 August 2021, on account of Muharram. Since there are state-specific holidays for different occasions, banks will not be shut for all eight days for all states in August 2021. The Reserve Bank of India has categorised holidays under three categories — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The list of holidays given below has been notified by RBI.

Bank holidays in August 2021

13 August 2021: Patriot’s Day

16 August 2021: Parse New Year

19 August 2021: Muharram (Ashoora)

20 August 2021: Muharram/First Onam

21 August 2021: Thiruvonam

23 August 2021: Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi

30 August 2021: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi:

31 August 2021: Sri Krishna Ashtami

Only banks in Imphal will observe a holiday on 13 August 2021 due to Patriot’s Day. Banks across Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur will remain closed on 16 August 2021 on account of Parse New Year (Shahenshahi). Banks in most of the states will remain shut on 19 August 2021, except in Aizwal, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kochi, Panaji, Shillong, Shimla and Thiruvananthapuram. On 20th August, banks in Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram will observe a holiday on account of Muharram/First Onam.

Only banks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will remain shut on 21st and 23rd August 2021, on account of Thiruvonam and Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, respectively. Janmashtami celebrated on 30 August 2021 will also be a bank holiday in Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, and Srinagar. Only Hyderabad will oberve a bank holiday on 31 August 2021 due to Sri Krishna Ashtami.

Weekend holidays in August 2021

01 August 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

08 August 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

14 August 2021 – Second Saturday

15 August 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday), Independence Day

22 August 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

28 August 2021 – Fourth Saturday

29 August 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

All the private and public sector banks across the country remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, along with a weekly holiday on Sunday. Even as banks will remain shut on the above-mentioned days, customers can avail online services. Moreover, mobile and internet banking will remain operational.