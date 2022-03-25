Banks in India will remain closed for up to 15 days in April 2022, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.

Banks in India will remain closed for up to 15 days in April 2022, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. April would also mark the beginning of a new financial year. According to the list released by Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will be closed for a total of nine days, apart from weekends in April this year. Banks will remain shut in different states or cities on account of different holidays. It may be noted that the banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays every month. It may be noted that banks in most states will remain closed on 14th April and 15th April, on account of the Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti and Mahavir Jayanti; and Good Friday, respectively.

The Reserve Bank of India has categorised holidays under three categories — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. While planning bank-related work, people are advised to check the holiday date in their respective states. The list of holidays given below has been notified by RBI.

Bank holidays in April 2022

01 April 2022: Yearly closing of bank account

02 April 2022: Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/1st Navratra/Telugu New Year’s Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)

04 April 2022: Sarhul

05 April 2022: Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday

14 April 2022: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year’s Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu

15 April 2022: Good Friday/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu

16 April 2022: Bohag Bihu

21 April 2022: Garia Puja

29 April 2022: Shab-I-Qadr/Jumat-ul-Vida

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain operational on April 1, 2021, in Aizawl, Chandigarh, Shillong, and Shimla. Also, banks across Agartala, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Bhbaneshwar, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, and Thiruvananthapuram will not observe holiday on 2 April 2022.

On 4th April 2022, banks in only Ranchi will observe a holiday on account of Sarhul. While banks in only Hyderabad will remain closed on 5th April 2022.

Most of the banks will remain closed on 14th April 2022 to observe Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, Baisakhi, Vaisakhi, Tamil New Year’s Day, Cheiraoba, Biju Festival, and Bohag Bihu, except for the banks in Shillong and Shimla. On 15 April 2022, banks across India (except for banks in Jaipur, Jammu, and Srinagar) will remain shut on the occasion of Good Friday, Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha), Himachal Day, Vishu, and Bohag Bihu.

Only banks in Guwahati will observe a holiday on 16 April 2022. Similarly, only banks in Agartala will remain closed on 21st April. While banks only in Srinagar and Jammu will be closed on account of Shab-I-Qadr/Jumat-ul-Vida,

Weekend holidays in April 2022

03 April 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

09 April 2022: Second Saturday

10 April 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

17 April 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

23 April 2022: Fourth Saturday

24 April 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)