Bank Holiday Today, 31 August 2022: Banks to open on Ganesh Chathurthi in these cities, check list

Banks in certain cities in India will remain functional on Ganesh Chathurthi, Wednesday, 31 August. Banks remain shut in different states or cities on account of different holidays. The Reserve Bank of India has categorised holidays under three categories — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The list of holidays given below has been notified by RBI. In the month of September, banks in India are likely to be shut for up to 13 days including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. It may be noted that the banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays every month.

Banks to remain open in these cities on Ganesh Chathurthi

On Wednesday, 31 August, banks will remain functional in cities such as Agartala, Aizawl, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal. Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha), Ganesh Chaturthi, Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata, and Vinayakar Chathurthi.

While public sector banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Panaji will remain closed. Despite bank holiday in these cities, customers of these banks can use internet banking and mobile banking to do some of their bank work.

Weekend holidays in September 2022

4 September 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

10 September 2022: Second Saturday

11 September 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

18 September 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

24 September 2022: Fourth Saturday

25 September 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

Bank Holidays September 2022

1 September 2022 (Thursday): Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day)

6 September 2022 (Tuesday): Karma Puja

7 September 2022 (Wednesday): First Onam

8 September 2022 (Thursday): Thiruvonam

9 September 2022 (Friday): Indrajatra

10 September 2022 (Saturday): Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi

21 September 2022(Wednesday): Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day

26 September 2022 (Monday): Navratri Sthapna/Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi

Indian stock markets closed today

Meanwhile, the Indian stock market will also be closed today. Both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE will be closed for trading for the entire session between 9:15 and 3:30 pm. Currency and derivatives markets will also remain shut for trading on Wednesday. There will be no action in the equity segment, equity derivative segment and SLB Segment either, according to the list of stock market holidays 2022, available on the official BSE website. However, MCX will remain closed for trading in the morning session between 9 am and 5 pm. It will resume trading in the evening session from 5 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm. As for the Commodity Derivative Segment, the morning session will be closed, whereas the evening session will be open.