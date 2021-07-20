Bank holiday on Eid al-Adha 2021: Banks in these cities will remain functional on Bakra Eid this Wednesday

Banks will remain shut in Jammu and Srinagar on 22 July as well to observe Eid-Ul-Azha. Image: Reuters

Bakri Eid Bank Holiday 2021: Most of the banks in India will remain closed on 21 July 2021, on account of Bakra Eid. Only the gazetted holidays are observed by banks all over the country. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has categorised holidays under three categories — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Banks will remain shut in Jammu and Srinagar on 22 July as well to observe Eid-Ul-Azha. According to the list of holidays notified by RBI, there are state-specific holidays for different occasions.

Banks to remain functional in these cities on Bakra Eid 2021

On account of Bakra Eid (Id-Ul-Zuha) (Eid-UI-Adha), banks in most of the states across the country will remain shut on July 21, except in cities such as Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram. Even as banks will remain shut on Wednesday, customers can avail online services. Moreover, mobile and internet banking will remain operational.

Banks to remain shut for up to 5 days this month

21 July 2021: Bakra Eid, Id-Ul-Zuha, Eid-UI-Adha

22 July 2021: Eid-Ul-Azha (Only in Jammu and Srinagar)

24 July 2021: Fourth Saturday

25 July 2021: Weekly off (Sunday)

31 July 2021: Ker Puja (Only in Agartala)

Including 21 July 2021 off, banks in many cities will remain closed for up to 5 days for the remainder of July month. Banks in Jammu and Srinagar will also remain closed on 22 July on account of Eid-Ul-Azha, according to RBI notification. This week, banks across the country will remain closed on 24-25 July, on account of the fourth Saturday and weekly off. All the public and private sector banks across the country observe holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, along with a weekly holiday on Sunday. There is a state-specific bank holiday on the last day of July, i.e 31st July 2021 in Agartala on account of Ker Puja.