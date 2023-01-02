Banks to remain closed for 14 days in January 2023; Check full bank holiday list here

Bank Holidays January 2023: All public and private sector banks will remain closed for 14 days in January, according to the RBI bank holidays list. These holidays include second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued the list of Bank holidays for 2023. The central bank has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Some of these bank holidays are state-specific. Meanwhile, during national holidays, banks will remain shut across the country. The banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays of every month.
Bank Holidays January 2023
2 January: New Year’s Celebration – Aizawl
3 January: Imoinu Iratpa – Imphal
4 January: Gaan-Ngai – Imphal
12 January: Birthday of Swami Vivekananda – Kolkata
16 January: Thiruvalluvar Day – Chennai
17 January: Uzhavar Thirunal – Chennai
23 January: Netaji’s Birth day – Kolkata
26 January: Republic Day/Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami) – Across the country
Weekend Bank Holidays January 2023
8 January: Sunday
14 January: Second Saturday
15 January: Sunday
22 January: Sunday
28 January: Fourth Saturday
29 January: Sunday
Bank Holiday List 2023
5 February: Guru Ravidas Jayanti
18 February: Maha Shivaratri
8 March: Holi
22 March: Ugadi
30 March: Ram Navami
4 April: Mahavir Jayanti
7 April: Good Friday
14 April: Dr Ambedkar Jayanti
22 April 22: Id-ul-Fitr
1 May: May Day/ Labour Day
5 May: Buddha Purnima
29 June: Bakrid/ Eid al Adha
29 July: Muharram
15 August: Independence Day
16 August: Parsi New Year
31 August 31: Raksha Bandhan
7 September: Janmashtmi
19 September: Ganesh Chaturthi
28 September: Eid e Milad
2 October: Gandhi Jayanti
21 October: Maha Saptami
22 October: Maha Ashtami
23 October: Maha Navami
24 October: Vijaya Dashami
12 November: Diwali
13 November: Deepavali Holiday
15 November: Bhai Dooj
27 November: Guru Nanak Jayanti
25 December: Christmas Day