Banks to remain closed for 14 days in January 2023; Check full bank holiday list here

Bank Holidays January 2023: All public and private sector banks will remain closed for 14 days in January, according to the RBI bank holidays list. These holidays include second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued the list of Bank holidays for 2023. The central bank has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Some of these bank holidays are state-specific. Meanwhile, during national holidays, banks will remain shut across the country. The banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays of every month.

Bank Holidays January 2023

2 January: New Year’s Celebration – Aizawl

3 January: Imoinu Iratpa – Imphal

4 January: Gaan-Ngai – Imphal

12 January: Birthday of Swami Vivekananda – Kolkata

16 January: Thiruvalluvar Day – Chennai

17 January: Uzhavar Thirunal – Chennai

23 January: Netaji’s Birth day – Kolkata

26 January: Republic Day/Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami) – Across the country

Weekend Bank Holidays January 2023

8 January: Sunday

14 January: Second Saturday

15 January: Sunday

22 January: Sunday

28 January: Fourth Saturday

29 January: Sunday

Bank Holiday List 2023

5 February: Guru Ravidas Jayanti

18 February: Maha Shivaratri

8 March: Holi

22 March: Ugadi

30 March: Ram Navami

4 April: Mahavir Jayanti

7 April: Good Friday

14 April: Dr Ambedkar Jayanti

22 April 22: Id-ul-Fitr

1 May: May Day/ Labour Day

5 May: Buddha Purnima

29 June: Bakrid/ Eid al Adha

29 July: Muharram

15 August: Independence Day

16 August: Parsi New Year

31 August 31: Raksha Bandhan

7 September: Janmashtmi

19 September: Ganesh Chaturthi

28 September: Eid e Milad

2 October: Gandhi Jayanti

21 October: Maha Saptami

22 October: Maha Ashtami

23 October: Maha Navami

24 October: Vijaya Dashami

12 November: Diwali

13 November: Deepavali Holiday

15 November: Bhai Dooj

27 November: Guru Nanak Jayanti

25 December: Christmas Day