Bank employees’ unions reject 2 per cent salary hike offer made by IBA

Bank employees’ unions have rejected the 2 per cent salary hike offer made by Indian Banks Association (IBA) and threatened to go on strike to press their demand. Wage revision for Bank employees are due from November 1, 2017. The initial offer of the IBA was meagre 2 per cent, which was totally rejected by the constituents of the United Forum of Bank Unions, AIBOC General Secretary D T Franco said in a statement. UFBU comprises of 9 employees and officers union.

In the meeting held today IBA’s unjust offer of 2 per cent was rejected by United Forum of Bank Unions, National Organisation of Bank Worker’s vice president Ashwani Rana said. In the last wage revision IBA provided an increment of 15 per cent. It has decided to send a detailed communication to the government immediately followed by a nationwide demonstration on 9th May, 2018, AIBOC said. It was also decided that unions will go for two-days strike if the government or IBA does not respond immediately, it said.