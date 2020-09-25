  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bank credit up 5.26%, deposits by 11.98%: RBI data

By: |
September 25, 2020 8:12 PM

In the previous fortnight ended September 11, 2020, bank credit had grown by 5.49 per cent to Rs 102.11 lakh crore while deposits at 10.92 per cent to Rs 141.76 lakh crore.

Bank credit grew 5.26 per cent to Rs 102.24 lakh crore while deposits rose 11.98 per cent to Rs 142.48 lakh crore in the fortnight ended September 11, according to RBI data.

In the fortnight ended September 13, 2019, bank credit was at Rs 97.13 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 127.22 lakh crore.

Related News

In the previous fortnight ended September 11, 2020, bank credit had grown by 5.49 per cent to Rs 102.11 lakh crore while deposits at 10.92 per cent to Rs 141.76 lakh crore.

On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, non-food bank credit grew at 6.7 per cent in July as against a growth of 11.4 per cent in the same month of the last year, according to the data on sectoral deployment of bank credit for July 2020, released recently by the RBI.

Growth in loans to industry slowed to 0.8 per cent in July as compared with 6.1per cent growth in July 2019, the data showed.

Advances to agriculture and allied activities registered a growth of 5.4 per cent in the reporting month as compared with a growth of 6.8 per cent last year in the same period.

Credit to the services sector continued to grow at a robust, albeit decelerated, rate of 10.1 per cent in July 2020 as against 15.2 per cent growth.

Personal loans continued to perform well registering a growth of 11.2 per cent as compared with 17 per cent growth in July 2019. Within this sector, vehicle loans registered accelerated growth of 8.1 per cent in July 2020 as compared with the growth of 4.9 per cent in the corresponding month of the previous year, according to the data.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Bank credit up 5.26% deposits by 11.98% RBI data
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1SBI relocates financial inclusion, micro market division to Delhi for better synergy with govt
2Forex reserves touch lifetime high at $545 bn; bank deposit rises faster than last year, shows RBI
3Loan fraud cases sharply fall in 2019-20; SBI registers highest improvement but this bank suffers